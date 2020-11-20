Last fall and early this year, more than 40 boys and girls regularly attended the Thursday practices at the Alms Center, which is part of the Union Baptist Temple campus near downtown Bridgeton. Then the pandemic hit. Since practices resumed in July, attendance has been at about half of what it was, and infection control protocols have been imposed. Everyone entering the gym must have their temperature taken, coaches and all other adults must wear masks, and families sit on socially distanced folding chairs while watching the kids play.