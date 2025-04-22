Everything you need to know about the 2025 Broad Street Run

More than 40,000 runners will make their way down Broad Street on Sunday, May 4, for the 46th annual Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run — the largest 10-mile race in the country. It’s a major event for Philly’s running community, drawing thousands of spectators and leading to major road closures and transit changes across the city.

Whether you’re running, cheering, or just trying to get around, here’s everything you need to know.

When does the Broad Street Run start?

The 2025 Broad Street Run begins at 7 a.m. Sunday, May 4.

What is the Broad Street Run race route?

The race starts at Broad Street and Fisher Avenue in North Philadelphia and continues straight down Broad Street, finishing at the Navy Yard in South Philadelphia.

Road closures for the Broad Street Run

The city has not yet announced specific road closures related to the race. Check back for updates.

Parking for the Broad Street Run

Parking is available at the South Philadelphia Sports Complex lots. Runners can park and take the Broad Street Line to the starting area for free by showing their official race bib to a SEPTA cashier. All vehicles must be removed from the lots by noon due to the Phillies game.

Public Transportation

The Broad Street Line is the best way to get around on run day.

🚉 Take a SEPTA Regional Rail line to Fern Rock Transportation Center where you can transfer to the Broad Street Line subway. 🚇 Whether you’re taking the Broad Street Line from Fern Rock or from the Sports Complex in South Philly, you can get off at either Olney Transportation Center or Logan Station to reach the starting area at Broad Street and Fisher Avenue. 🚇 Runners can show their official competitor’s race bib number to a SEPTA cashier for a free ride on the Broad Street Line [B] to the starting line (and back to the start or home). 🚉 There will be 10 additional trains leaving Fern Rock Transportation Center at 4:10 am, 4:20 am, 4:30 am, 4:40 am, 4:50 am, 5 am, 5:10 am, 5:30 am, 5:40 am and 5:50 am. 🚌 And there will be SEPTA bus route detours: 3, 4, 7, 9, 12, 15, 16, 17, 21, 23, 27, 29, 32, 33, 37, 38, 39, 40, 42, 43, 44, 45, 48, 53,54, 56, 60, 61, 64, 68, 75, 79, 124, 125, G, J, H, XH and R will be detoured from their normal routes beginning as early as 6 a.m. through approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 4. Additional detours could be added throughout the day due to unscheduled road closures.

How to watch the Broad Street Run

Gather along any portion of Broad Street to catch the thousands of runners passing by. If you want to watch from home, tune into the live broadcast on NBC10.

Awards

This year’s prize money totals $33,650, and individual prizes depend on the division. In the Open division, male, female, and non-binary prizes range from $500 to $3,000, and they can qualify for the $1,000 bonus for any runner who beats the course records. After the race, check your results on the Broad Street Run website.

There are four divisions: Open, American, Masters, and Wheelchair (Open and Masters). The top five finishers in each division receive awards. Prizes in divisions other than Open range from $100 to $500. To receive a prize in the American division, runners must provide proof of citizenship.

Where can you see Broad Street Run race results?

Race results will be posted after the event at broadstreetrun.com.

Where does the money raised go?

Five charities will receive your donations and pledges: the American Cancer Society, American Association of Cancer Research, Fairmount Park Conservancy, Students Run Philly Style, and Back on My Feet.