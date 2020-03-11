“Bryan was a keystone in the city,” Hampton said. “He connected so many people together in the music scene and beyond. It’s hard to imagine a Philadelphia without him. He was a true friend, and if you were Bryan’s friend, you know exactly what that means. ... If you needed help, if you were in a tough spot — he would be there for you, no matter what. ... He was the kind of old-school promoter who would have bands sleep at his house. He had a big heart, and he had principles. And he was possibly the funniest person I ever met.”