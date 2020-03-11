While Bryan could fit in with the sophisticates when it was required (we also dined together at Vernick Food & Drink and Hiroki), he was most happy feasting in the down-to-earth corners of Philly’s food scene. The all-you-can-eat crab nights in the private clubs of Port Richmond (as a Marylander, he worshiped crabs). He was all in for a cash-only pizza-hoagie run to Angelo’s Pizzeria South Philly. He even had a signature cheese move at Pat’s Steaks — Whiz on the bottom, American on top — a calculated overload of processed cheese to compensate for any shortcomings in the meat.