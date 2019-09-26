MEDIUM: Campfire Apple Crisp

Hold the apples until you get your fire going — you risk browning otherwise. Serves 6 to 8.

Apple filling (make at home)

1 cup brown sugar

4 to 5 tablespoons flour

3 tablespoons butter, melted

2 teaspoons cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

Topping (make at home)

1 cup flour

1½ stick salted butter

⅔ cup brown sugar

¾ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup rolled oats

The rest (bring camping)

8 to 10 apples

12-inch Dutch oven

Oven mitts

Metal shovel for embers

At home, prepare the coating for the apple filling: In a Tupperware bowl, whisk together all the ingredients; refrigerate until ready to leave. For the topping, in another container, combine the flour and butter and mix with your hands until small, pebble-sized crumbles form. Add the brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt and stir until evenly combined. Stir in the oats. Cover or place in a zip-close bag; keep chilled until ready to cook.

At the campsite, start a fire and let it burn for 30 minutes, adding additional wood as needed, until a base layer of embers forms. Meanwhile, core and slice the apples and toss with the coating. After the fire is sufficiently hot, place the Dutch oven on a camp grill grate or directly on the fire, letting it sit for 30 minutes. Remove carefully with oven mitts. Spoon the apple filling into the pot, then crumble topping across the top in an even layer. Cover with Dutch oven lid, and return to the grate. Using a metal shovel, spread a single layer of embers across the pot’s lid. Cook for 40 minutes, rotating the pot 180 degrees halfway through and adding wood to the fire as needed. Remove from fire when the filling is bubbling and topping is brown.

— Courtesy of avid camper Katie Briggs, a West-Philly-based pop-up chef and founder of Eklectic Domestic