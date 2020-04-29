In 2015, there were about 5 million Canada geese in North America. The birds are not universally loved, since the fowl will foul yards, pool decks, and sidewalks. They love to munch on lawns, hiss at passersby, and have even flown into airplanes. Thanks to our continent’s abundant golf courses, parks, and Leave It to Beaver neighborhoods with suburban landscaping, the birds don’t often migrate. They like to stay put, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.