Two retired union members, Tom Jordan and Ronnie Socha — who have 68 years’ experience between them — build the houses, which take about six hours to complete (and which comply with the state code requiring that dogs kept outside be provided shelter that allows them to maintain their body heat). The structures are hefty and beautiful: constructed of pretreated, rot-resistant wood, with interior “windbreak” walls (instead of flapped doors, which dogs treat like chew toys), and shingled, latched roofs that lift open for easy access and cleaning.