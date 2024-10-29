Christmas Village returns to LOVE Park for its 17th season

Every year, like clockwork, Christmas Village returns to LOVE Park and City Hall with fresh surprises — and this season is no different.

From Thanksgiving Day to Christmas Eve (Nov. 28–Dec. 24), the popular open-air German market will feature more than 120 vendors, including artisans and food and drink purveyors.

“We are excited to welcome everyone back,” said Thomas Bauer, president of Christmas Village, in a statement. “This year promises to be very special with the introduction of our first-ever vegan booth and delightful new flavors of Glühwein.”

The crowd on the City Hall part of Christmas Village on the North Broad Street apron Dec. 2, 2023 features a a 65' high Ferris Wheel.

What’s new at the Christmas Village

Celebrating its 17th season, Christmas Village will showcase an upgraded kids’ wonderland, newly designed wooden booths, an expanded beer garden, and a new color for its popular souvenir keepsake boot mug.

Guests can also enjoy a new Glühwein flavor crafted by Mazza Wines, the market’s first fully vegan booth with plant-based bratwurst and crispy blooming onions, and “Wedding Wednesdays” for couples to tie the knot.

Livia Holtsberg, 8, leaps in the air when her father Michael Holtsberg of Broomall, Pa. is declared the winner of the bratwurst eating competition during German American weekend at Love Park’s Christmas Village on Sunday. Holtsberg ate 3 bratwurst and nearly 3 rolls for the win. Read more Elizabeth Robertson / Staff Photographer

Highlights at the Christmas Village

The favorites will be back. That includes the double-decker carousel, Ferris wheel, kids’ train, the North Broad winter wonderland, spirit tastings, live music, and popular food stops such as the Raclette cheese vendor and the German Grill, which will serve up charcoal-grilled sausages, Käsespätzle (German mac and cheese), and both boozy and non-alcoholic hot chocolate.

The Christkind from Nuremberg, Germany, a traditional Christmas figure, will perform her traditional prologue on Dec. 1.

Family Weekend runs Dec. 7 and 8, with a variety of activities for the kiddos. They can score a photo with the Village mascot Phil the Reindeer and meet princesses and superheroes.

The annual German American Weekend, hosted by the German Consulate General in New York, returns Dec. 14–15 with bratwurst and live performances from local dance groups like the United German Hungarian Schuhplattlers and G.T.V. Almrausch.

And across the street in Dilworth Park, more than 40 local vendors will set shop for the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market throughout the Village’s run. Explore a curated selection of local merchants from the tri-state area.

“Christmas Village has become a beloved family tradition in the heart of Center City, bringing together generations in one of Philadelphia’s most cherished public spaces,” said Susan Slawson, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation commissioner, in a statement. “It’s a cornerstone event that connects our community and highlights the best of Philly during the holidays.”