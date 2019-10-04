Carroll was cool and classy through the shoulder-padded 1980s and gold-buttoned suits 1990s, cloaked in soft-furs and cute fedoras. Her look was that of the block’s most stylish beautician — all the ladies who used to press and curl our hair copied her style. Deaconess Rose copied it on Sundays. My black kindergarten teacher and pediatrician were no doubt inspired by her classy style. She was the classy, working black middle class woman. That’s who they all wanted to be, right down to my own mom.