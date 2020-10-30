I covered the fashion industry for more than a dozen years. And right now, as I write this essay in yoga pants, it all seems for naught. I cringe at the industry’s overuse of the word aspirational. Too often, it was used to promote the insidious narrative that our clothing and accessories were key to helping us fulfill our personal potential. Not just our clothes: The house we lived in. The restaurants we frequented. The car we drove. These were sold as the things dreams are made of to create the lives we aspired to.