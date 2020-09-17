The result: Being able to meet our basic needs, Venkatraman said, now feels like indulgence. It’s a luxury to work from home, while so many people had to report to jobs that put them in harm’s way. For those who can afford it, there has been joy in getting groceries delivered, or stocking up the pantry or toilet paper supply. And after months of letting our hair do its wild and gray thing, getting our manes cut and colored feels like an indulgence, even if it is sorely needed.