“Games are a safe space to be more playful, and thinking about whether it’s who our identity is and the avatars that we craft for ourselves, or the kinds of relationships we explore with other game characters or other players,” McGonigal said. “Some people use that for escapism, and to have a kind of alternative experience. And some people use it to kind of enhance and bolster their real selves … . For many people now, the fantasy is just ordinary life.”