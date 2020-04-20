By CAIR estimates, 200,000 Muslims live in Philadelphia and its surrounding counties. New Jersey is home to between 300,000 and 500,000 Muslims, most of them in the central and northern parts of the state, according to Selaedin Maksut, the state’s executive director of CAIR. He was unable to say how many live in South Jersey, but added that there are significant populations in Atlantic City, Cherry Hill, Voorhees, and Egg Harbor.