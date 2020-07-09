A: When I came down with COVID-19, I was angry because I wanted to get back to help my colleagues — I always call them my “battle buddies,” and they always laugh. In the military, we call the people in our squad our battle buddies because they’re our partners in battle. Like the whole world, we see COVID-19 as the enemy. I wanted to help fight against COVID-19. My co-workers would call me and at times I had a hard time breathing. They could hardly even hear me. They’d wish me well and tell me about work. I wanted to get back to help.