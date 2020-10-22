Mike Merlino, Warehouse staff, poses for a photo at the AtlantiCare Warehouse in Egg Harbor Township, N.J.,Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Merlino, is retiring Oct. 16 after over 40 years. He postponed his retirement to help get the hospital over the initial hump of COVID. Everyone says he is one of those unsung heroes. He may not be a frontline worker, but the people on the frontlines might not be able to do their jobs and might be risking their lives if Mike wasn't so good at his job.