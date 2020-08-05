Tanti Lina, owner of Papertini, a Lansdowne florist and event design business, also put her 30 Day Fund loan toward rent arrears. Her business depends a lot on events like weddings, and she estimates her revenues for this year are down 90 percent. She had to lay off six of her seven employees. Since then, Lina has been seeking whatever business aid is available. Her plan is to rehire her workers when their unemployment benefits run out.