Wild coyote believed to have snatched a dog was caught in Delco

One less wily coyote is on the loose in Delaware County, and for some pet owners, that may bring a sigh of relief.

An adult coyote was caught in a trap Wednesday morning by Marple Township animal control in a wooded area behind Langford Road in Broomall.

The coyote is believed to be likely the same one that snatched a terrier dog from a Broomall homeowner’s yard last Thursday, April 11, said Township Police Chief Brandon Graeff.

“It was very, very near where the dog was taken by the coyote,” Graeff said.

Last Thursday, a Broomall woman was watching her daughter’s dog when a coyote snatched the terrier out of her Woodside Lane home’s yard.

“She actually saw the coyote grab the dog and run off with it,” the chief said.

Graeff said a resident took a photograph of a coyote in the township about a year ago, but that animal was lighter in color than the one captured Wednesday. It’s conceivable, he said, the first coyote is still in the area.

The captured coyote “is being relocated,” he said.

Since coyotes have adapted to many habitats in Pennsylvania and are more active in the spring while caring for their young, police are encouraging residents to follow these precautions recommended by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.