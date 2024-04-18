Wild coyote believed to have snatched a dog was caught in Delco
Authorities believe it may be the same animal that snatched a dog from a yard last week.
One less wily coyote is on the loose in Delaware County, and for some pet owners, that may bring a sigh of relief.
An adult coyote was caught in a trap Wednesday morning by Marple Township animal control in a wooded area behind Langford Road in Broomall.
The coyote is believed to be likely the same one that snatched a terrier dog from a Broomall homeowner’s yard last Thursday, April 11, said Township Police Chief Brandon Graeff.
“It was very, very near where the dog was taken by the coyote,” Graeff said.
Last Thursday, a Broomall woman was watching her daughter’s dog when a coyote snatched the terrier out of her Woodside Lane home’s yard.
“She actually saw the coyote grab the dog and run off with it,” the chief said.
Graeff said a resident took a photograph of a coyote in the township about a year ago, but that animal was lighter in color than the one captured Wednesday. It’s conceivable, he said, the first coyote is still in the area.
The captured coyote “is being relocated,” he said.
Since coyotes have adapted to many habitats in Pennsylvania and are more active in the spring while caring for their young, police are encouraging residents to follow these precautions recommended by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
Small pets and children should never be left unattended, and dogs should always be walked on a leash.
Never feed or attempt to tame coyotes.
If followed by a coyote, make loud noises. If this fails, throw rocks in the animal’s direction.
Put garbage in tightly closed containers that cannot be tipped over.
Install motion-sensitive lighting around your house.
Do not leave pet food outside.
Put away bird feeders at night to avoid attracting rodents and other coyote prey.
Bring pets in at night.
Ask your neighbors to follow these tips.