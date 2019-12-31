I would love to give some great motivational speech about what you should do about setting goals. Dude, don’t be a coward. Set big [goals], and don’t let nobody tell you ‘no.’ You go. You gotta punch your way through. You got to be bold; you got to. I wouldn’t say steal or kill to get it, but I mean, close enough to it. You got to kill your own ego. You have to kill the shame. You have to kill being afraid to be seen at the bottom by your friends and your family. Who cares? They wasn’t willing to help you with your bills anyway. Like no, when you really think about it. Go, go, go, go, go!