How Tan France and Poorna Jagannathan of ‘Deli Boys’ eat and shop their way through Philly

In Hulu’s new comedy show Deli Boys, Tan France (Queer Eye) and Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever) play two impeccably dressed Philly gangsters. In the show, the two discuss having a “proper Philly day” — one that doesn’t involve kidnapping.

“You boys are wasting your day in here with me when you could be having a proper Philly day — climbing the Rocky steps, eating a cheesesteak,” Jagannathan’s character, Lucky, suggests to France, who plays Zubair in a guest role.

But, in their offscreen non-gangster lives, France and Jagannathan’s perfect Philly days look a bit different.

France, who lived in Philly while filming season five of “Queer Eye,” said he’d wear a “lovely leather shirt, a pair of stonewashed jeans, great Oxford (shoes)” for his perfect day in Philly. It would include shopping in Old City with stops for baked goods, digging into “the best tiramisu ever” at Little Nonna’s, and strolling through Rittenhouse Square.

“[And I’d wear] a custom coat made just for me that no one else has,” he added.

But no, not an Eagles jacket. “I support that the fact that the Eagles won, but I’ve never seen the sport and I care to never wear a sports outfit in my life — unless I’m really forced to,” he explained.

Jagannathan, on the other hand, prefers taking a stroll through Clark Park’s Farmers Market during her Philly visits.

“My sister lives in Delaware, so we’re in Philly all the time,” she said. “There’s a fantastic flea market [there] — I still remember those beautiful Mary Jane shoes I got.”

And while pretzels and cheesesteaks are not part of her itinerary, one of Jagannathan’s favorite Ethiopian food experiences is Gojjo on Baltimore Avenue.

“I don’t do pretzels and I don’t do cheesesteaks,” she said. “[But] I have that Ethiopian spot.”

“Deli Boys” streams on Hulu starting March 6