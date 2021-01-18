Getting to and from the group classes at a city health center in North Philadelphia — Odor was one of about 10 participants — was a three-hour round-trip on public transit. But Odor’s group leader, Marcia Witherspoon, was so encouraging and kind that Odor hung in there. When the pandemic hit in March 2020, the class had to go virtual. By that time, Odor and her fellow participants had so connected in their shared quest to get better in mind and spirit that their weekly Zoom calls became a kind of lifeline for them.