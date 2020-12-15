They opted for treatment. More than 100 rounds of chemo and years later, Luke, now 18, is still very much with them. But the tumor, for which he undergoes treatment, has compromised his development. He is non-verbal, intellectually akin to an 11-month-old, and is the physical size of an 8-year-old boy, Laura said. But he’s very curious, very active, and, like a toddler, requires constant supervision.