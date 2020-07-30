TYGER WILLIAMS / Staff Photographer

Michael Williams, celebrating his 70th birthday, reacts in surprise outside his West Philadelphia home as his friends and neighbors sing Happy Birthday to him, along with Dot Levine, who performed two songs. “I saw the people and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh this is unbelievable,’” Williams said. “I didn’t know what to expect when I came out here. I appreciate it so much, and for that I am ever so grateful.”