Sonny Ho, who is ethnically Chinese but was born in Vietnam, emigrated to the United States when he was 13. His father, a watch repairman, got a job in Philadelphia; Ho excelled at the Parkway Program, an experimental city high school that has since merged. He was a Parkway student when his parents bought their first house, in the city’s Juniata Park neighborhood. The seller turned out to be a baker at the Erie-Torresdale Dunkin’ Donuts.