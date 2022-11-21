Eagles fan Marybelle Alston has once again captured hearts across the internet by marking the Eagles win against the Colts on Sunday with a celebratory dance to the Phillies unofficial anthem, “Dancing on My Own.”

The video of 88-year-old Alston dancing in her Eagles gear in her living room, which was posted on Twitter by her daughter, Danita Alston, already has more than 5,000 likes and 500 retweets.

”Mom slept through most of the game, woke up asking if we won. The rest is history - victory dance,” Danita Alston wrote.

The mother and daughter duo, who previously lived in Wayne, moved to Riverview, Fla., four years ago, where they continue to rep and hype all of Philly’s pro sports teams.

They watch every Eagles, Phillies, and Sixers game in matching gear with Danita’s dog, a shih tzu named Eagle.Following most Philly sports victories and every night before dinner and bed, Danita Alston plays music and her mom dances. Their self-proclaimed “woman cave” includes two Eagles rugs, two Eagles footballs, a “Fly Eagles Fly” sign, an Eagles coaster, and a framed Eagles print. Out of camera in that same room, Alston said, there’s also an Eagles love seat and an Eagles sofa.

In May, a video of the elder Alston dancing to Janet Jackson’s “All For You” in a pair of Eagles sweatpants was viewed by more than a million people and captured the attention of Jackson herself, who wrote “I luv it.”

“I couldn’t believe it. I was jumping up and down,” Danita Alston said at the time. “I showed my mom and she put her hands over her mouth and said ‘Oh my God, she actually responded!’”