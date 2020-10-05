But “this is a year like no other,” said Quinn. In addition to a highly contentious presidential race, there is urgency around big issues like police reform, gun violence, climate change, and more. Philly kids, working with the advocacy groups, have been hitting the pavement to turn their peers and elders into voters. Some are registering voters via tablet. Students have also turned out a spirited body of material on YouTube, TikToK, and Instagram to inspire registration and voting.