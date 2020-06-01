He had been interested in working in developing parts of the world for quite a while and eventually got to do some short-term foreign service trips on his own time, including one with an organization called Cure International. After 12 years in private practice, Gokcen and his wife Corinne decided to accept a two-year post with Cure in Kenya. That was followed by the one in Ethiopia, opening a new hospital for Cure and serving for the facility’s orthopaedic surgeon.