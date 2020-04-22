As a labor and delivery nurse — and as someone who’d experienced two previous miscarriages — Ericalynn felt wary of all that could go wrong. “I had fibroids and endometriosis. I knew I was at increased risk for bleeding, at increased risk for the baby to be premature.” They waited until 20 weeks to share the news widely, which meant, for Ericalynn, a summer of quietly ordering ginger ale when she went out with friends and pretending her fatigue was from working extra shifts.