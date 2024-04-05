The city that seduced a relationship guru: Esther Perel picks Philly for a one-night stand

In a nod to our beloved City of Brotherly Love, famed therapist, relationship guru and cultural connoisseur Esther Perel has declared Philadelphia her choice for a “one-night stand.” Oh, Esther, you’ve made us blush!

This revelation came during an intimate chat with The Cut, where Perel, known for dissecting the complexities of love and desire, confessed her fascination with Philly’s rich cultural tapestry and understated allure.

“Philadelphia has some incredible collections of art that I’ve really loved seeing,” Perel shared. And honestly, who could blame her? We’ve got the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Barnes Foundation, and countless other hidden gems.

But why Philly for a spontaneous rendezvous? “It’s very close and I have not given it its proper attention,” Perel admits, hinting at the allure of the unexplored and the potential for romantic discovery in our very own backyard. Unlike Washington, D.C., which she casually dismissed as not “a very erotic city,” Philadelphia, in Perel’s eyes, holds an enigmatic charm, a spark waiting to ignite.

This flirtatious endorsement has us Philly folks feeling both honored and intrigued. What is it about our city that catches the fancy of a world-class relationship therapist? Is it the raw energy of the streets, the warmth of our communities, or perhaps the sheer unpredictability of a Philly cheesesteak at 2 a.m.?

Perel’s confession has us thinking: What if Philly was more than just a one-night stand? Philly may be many things: scrappy, spirited, and ever so slightly rough around the edges. But above all, we’re a city with an open heart, ready to embrace those who wish to explore our depths. So, here’s our invitation, sealed with a kiss of brotherly love and sisterly affection: Let’s turn this one-night stand into a lasting love affair.