Despite the commands for social distancing, city dwellers still want to be out in the world, and people are out along the Race Street Pier near the Ben Franklin Bridge Mar. 15, 2020. Kacey Morrissey (left), 30, of South Philadelphia and Colette McDermott (right), 28, of Manayunk, work out with jump ropes. They both agreed that the space on the pier was open enough that they were not concerned about social distancing,