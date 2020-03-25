In mid-March, gyms were closed as officials hoped to stem the increase in coronavirus cases. For those used to a daily workout, that meant being a little resourceful. Some took the parks or trails for exercise and fresh air. Others headed to Race Street Pier, where Kacey Morrissey (left), 30, of South Philadelphia and Colette McDermott, 28, of Manayunk, worked out with jump ropes, a safe distance apart.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people take care of their body. “Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate. Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep, and avoid alcohol and drugs.”
An article in Psychology Today suggested exercises like yoga or sit-ups, and to improvise and use books or jugs of water as weights. If getting outside to walk, run, or skip was not a possibility, it suggests that people put on music and dance.