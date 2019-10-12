On Sept. 14, acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter (left) presented Officer Brittanie Crocket (second from left) with a ceremonial championship belt after she defeated Lanita Simms (far right) in an exhibition boxing match refereed by Tameka Beverly (center) in Northeast Philadelphia. The bout was part of the “Fight to Remember” boxing competition held in the parking lot of the FOP Lodge 5. The event, featuring police officers and members of some of the city’s largest labor unions, helped to raise $250,000 to build a memorial on Delaware Avenue to honor the 290 service members from Pennsylvania who have died fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan. Tim Wynn, who is spearheading the initiative, said the event brought in $25,000.