Stephanie Reese, holding 2-year-old daughter Kharli, proudly watches as dozens of men and women were honored Sept. 8 as part of the 10th annual “Recognition Day” hosted by the Philadelphia Firefighters & Paramedics Union Local 22. The ceremony, held at the Painters & Glaziers Union Hall in Northeast Philadelphia, recognizes firefighters, paramedics, and civilians for heroic acts in the past year. Reese’s husband, Lt. Kareem Reese, was among two dozen first responders honored for their distinguished service in fighting a July 7 house fire at East Locust and Chew Avenues in Germantown. The group rescued three people, including a woman who needed to be resuscitated. The union established the awards banquet after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, with an aim to praise the courage of the city’s emergency personnel.