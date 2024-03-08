Cherry Hill will celebrate Independence Day with a bang for the first time in over 10 years

For the first time in over a decade, Cherry Hill will light up the sky with its own hometown Independence Day fireworks celebration.

The township is planning a festive, family-friendly event on Wednesday, July 3 complete with live entertainment and food vendors and, of course, fireworks. The celebration will be held at the Jonas C. Morris Stadium behind Cherry Hill High School West.

“We cannot be more excited to bring fireworks back to town,” said Cherry Hill Mayor Dave Fleisher. “We’re very much committed to bringing people together and reinvigorating a sense of pride in our community.”

The event will start at around 7 p.m., with fireworks beginning around 9 p.m., he said. Attendance will be free, and it will be fully funded by sponsors, the mayor added.

So far, the response has been very positive.

“The feedback has exceeded expectations,” Fleisher said. “People are very pleased to have fireworks back in our hometown.”.

The last time the Camden County township held its longstanding and beloved holiday tradition was in 2014. In a way, the event became a casualty of its own popularity. As nearby towns discontinued their own fireworks displays, their residents started attending the Cherry Hill event. After a while, township officials decided they could no longer handle the crowds and additional traffic.

“The decision was not made lightly, and in fact, nobody is more disappointed about his change than me and the members of Township Council,” said Mayor Chuck Cahn at the time.

And so a local tradition for more than 30 years seemed to have died.

But Fleisher, who served on the Township Council before taking office as mayor this year, said more and more residents had been expressing interest in bringing the event back in recent years.

“Over the last several years, people have been asking for it, but the response has exceeded expectations,” the mayor said.

Township officials say planning is underway with the Cherry Hill police to ensure the safety of all guests at the event as well as nearby residents. Officials also intend to implement traffic measures aimed at minimizing disruptions to neighboring areas.

“Celebrating America’s birthday with fireworks is a time-honored tradition that I am pleased we’re bringing back to Cherry Hill,” said Township Council President Bill Carter. “My colleagues on the Council and I support the mayor’s commitment to bringing our community together through events and activities like this and are looking forward to a happy and safe Fourth of July for all.”