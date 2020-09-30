In each session, Astorino said, she tells the participants about some of the health benefits that have been attributed to forest bathing. The rest of time is a guided experience through different kinds of “invitations,” she said. Some are passive, like being still and feeling earth’s energy. Some are intellectual — feeling the connection to nature and mankind. Others are active — awakening one’s senses, saying a prayer, practicing gratitude. For some, she said, literally reaching out and embracing the forest is a powerful experience.