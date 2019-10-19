Helping hands. On Oct. 3, about 50 members of the Gift of Life Donor Program community painted their hands and placed them on the hood of Joey Gase’s No. 35 race car, which he then drove in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Dover International Speedway on Oct. 5. Gase’s artsy tradition, “Handprints of Hope," encourages transplant donors, recipients, volunteers, and their families to decorate his racers with colorful handprints and inspiring messages to help raise awareness about organ donation. It started as a partnership between Gase and Donate Life Texas, a statewide organ-donor registry. The driver, whose mother died and became a donor in 2011, decided to take the idea on the road and stop at transplant-donation programs on his way to his next race. This was his first visit to Gift of Life, which has coordinated organ donation and transplantation in the region for the last 45 years. The event was held outside the nonprofit’s nearly 10-year-old Family House at 401 Callowhill, a 30-room hotel for transplant patients and their families. For more information or to register, visit donors1.org.