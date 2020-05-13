Long, a former Philadelphia Eagle, visited the country in 2013 to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak, along with James Hall of the Los Angeles Rams. Afterward, Long decided to help the country that captured his heart. Waterboys now includes more than 40 players from the National Football League and National Basketball Association. They have raised about $5 million, which has funded 88 projects that provide clean water to 375,000 people. Their goal is to reach 1 million people.