South Jersey family wins the Great Christmas Light Fight

The South Jersey family behind Glow, a new holiday drive-thru extravaganza in Washington Township, are the winners in Wednesday night’s Great Christmas Light Fight.

The Uszaki family of Deptford won the trophy and $50,000 for their radiant home light display inspired by 1980s video games. They beat three other families: the Salazars of South Gate, Ca.; the Shotts of Florence, SC; and the Tinnins of Bay City, Tx.

The Uszakis joined family, friends, and community members in an outdoor viewing party at Glow to watch the competition, which was nationally televised on ABC.

“We did it, guys!” called out Kim Uszaki, as she and husband Dan hoisted up their trophy.

Behind them was a giant version of the Light Fight trophy they had built to be installed at Glow, the 3-million-plus light drive-thru and companion Christmas park, the Dazzling District, which Dan Uszaki opened after Thanksgiving.

The Uszakis’ home light display had become the stuff of local legend and drew revelers from miles around for years. Their winning entry was their display from 2022. Dan Uszaki, a lover of big Christmases, had decided he could go no larger in terms of a home light show. Then, he said, he got the idea for Glow.

The Uszakis knew they had won before last night; the $50,000 in prize money helped to fund their Glow enterprise. But they had to keep their victory to themselves until Tuesday night.

“It’s an absolute surreal feeling to know we did and that we won,” Dan Uszaki said. “I’m just so happy that after a year of keeping the secret, we can share the joy and the great news with all of our family, friends, and community.”

Advertisement

» READ MORE: ‘Glow,’ one guy’s dream of a really, really big Christmas, comes to life in South Jersey

The per car cost is $40 and $60, and parking for the Dazzling District is $10. Entry is free.

The attraction runs through December 31.

For more information, go to www.visitglow.com.