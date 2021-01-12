Everyone in the family contributes to the project, using Chris’ truck to retrieve donated bikes. Chris and Christian fix the bikes — about 125 per year — in their spare time. Cindy helps with community outreach and fund-raising. Lauren is in ace at bargaining for good prices for supplies. And both Guinan offspring promote the project on social media to increase public awareness and keep the bike donations coming. If the project gets bigger — and it very well may, Chris said — they may turn it into a nonprofit to get more financial support. Currently, they finance the operation on their own and through GoFundMe.