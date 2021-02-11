The hammer is not a hammer as most people know it (the term reflects the sport’s ancient Celtic origins) but rather a steel ball attached to a handle by a wire about four feet long. Male and female hammer throwers stand within a seven-foot circle and rotate three or four times before releasing the implement, which weighs 16 pounds for men, 8.8 pounds for women. Researchers estimate that a hammer released by a thrower like the legendary Yuriy Sedykh — who set a world distance record in 1986 that still stands — can reach up to 65 mph.