How to help victims of Hurricanes Milton and Helene from Philly

With winds reaching 120 mph, Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm on Oct. 9 near Siesta Key in Sarasota County. Less than two weeks before, Category 4 Hurricane Helene ripped through Tallahassee to Charlottesville, Va., bringing more than 20 inches of rain in some areas.

Both storms left a path of destruction across towns, with direct hits in Florida and North Carolina. Numerous organizations are now mobilizing to aid those affected by the hurricanes.

How to avoid fundraising scams

Before donating, make sure to give to an organization you trust. You can check out nonprofits on charity rating websites such as Charity Navigator, CharityWatch, Guidestar, and BBB Wise Giving Alliance, which evaluate and recommend credible organizations. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) also suggests choosing organizations through the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (NVOAD) coalition.

The Federal Trade Commission recommends paying by credit card or check, keeping records of all donations, and verifying charities. If you’re looking to volunteer, go through trusted organizations. FEMA advises against “self-deploying to disaster areas” and encourages volunteers to work through established organizations to ensure safety and effectiveness.

Here are a handful of relief aid initiatives for victims of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. We’ll be continually updating this list — let us know if there is a nonprofit we should consider adding.



How to help victims of Hurricanes Helene and Milton

A Night for Asheville: Philadelphia Artists Unite to Support Hurricane-Hit Studios

Philadelphia artists are hosting a special charity event for North Carolina’s artist community. “A Night for Asheville” will take place on Oct. 17 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Cherry Street Pier. The free event aims to raise funds for artists who lost their studios and work in the aftermath of hurricane Helene. There will be food and drink specials, a charity raffle (local businesses are invited to donate items), and an art auction showcasing local artists. Proceeds will benefit the Craft Emergency Relief Fund (CERF+), a nonprofit providing emergency aid to artists in need. To donate or participate, contact Jennifer A. Scott at jscottartist@gmail.com.

🌐 cerfplus.org

Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania Region

Red Cross is working to help folks affected by hurricanes Milton and Helene, providing food, shelter, and support in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee. You can donate money, schedule an appointment for blood or platelet donations, or sign up to volunteer by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or texting HURRICANES to 90999. “Financial donations to help people affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters,” the website says.

🌐 redcross.org

United Way

United Way, a community action network focused on mobilizing neighbors, donors, volunteers, and partners to help communities, is fundraising to support residents immediate and long-term needs. United Way is fundraising to address both the immediate and long-term needs of hurricane victims. The organization, working with Buncombe County’s emergency operations center, has established a Hurricane Helene relief fund to support volunteer mobilization and provide resources for those seeking assistance. “We are working with local and regional foundations and County officials to ensure that we distribute the dollars raised for this long-term recovery and rebuilding effort in a coordinated manner,” according to the website. Local chapters in Florida are also fundraising for people affected by Milton.

🌐 unitedway.org

Feeding Tampa Bay

Feeding Tampa Bay, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting food insecurity in Florida, is seeking donations to support its disaster readiness team. In partnership with the Tampa Bay area emergency operations centers, the organization provides food, water, and hygiene items during crises.

🌐 donate.feedingtampabay.org

Global Giving

Folks can donate to Global Giving’s relief funds for Hurricane Milton and Helene survivors. The nonprofit supports other nonprofits by connecting them to donors and companies. Donations will help provide food, water, and emergency supplies; support temporary relief and emergency supplies to displaced families; and support frontline workers in throughout Florida and affected areas of the Southeast, the Carolinas, Florida, Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee, and Cuba.

🌐 globalgiving.org

Asheville Humane Society

The Asheville Humane Society, which does not receive government funding for its operations, is looking for donations for the influx of animals due to Hurricane Helene. You can donate directly online or via Venmo at @ashevillehumane.

🌐 ashevillehumane.org

Airlink

Airlink is seeking donations to provide travel for urgently needed humanitarian personnel to affected areas. The sponsored relief personnel offer targeted assistance, including muck-and-gut services, tree removal, cleanup, temporary shelters, and the distribution of essential non-food items. The global humanitarian organization delivers aid to communities in crisis with free airlifts for relief workers and emergency supplies for non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Airlink has sent 180 responders out for Helene relief and 12 sent for Milton so far.

🌐 airlinkflight.org