She labored at home for 17 hours, long enough to binge-watch Parks and Recreation, pace the hallway, and finally, at 3 a.m., bundle in a blanket for the drive to Lifecycle WomanCare in Bryn Mawr. There, she labored in a Jacuzzi, closing her eyes between contractions. Before her final push, as the midwife and nurse helped her from the bed to a birthing stool, she paused, placed a hand on each of their shoulders, and said, “Thank you.”