Altaan’s sister, Nashwa Altaan, sister, laughed as she remembered how she always thought soldiers were very serious but soon learned, after meeting the veterans, they could be jokesters, too. Nashwa, who’s studying to get her second degree, a bachelor’s in psychology, was lonely when she arrived in Philadelphia and was happy to make American friends — who just so happened to be veterans — and happy to be invited to their houses for barbecues, to share with them Iraqi tea and food.