”Jaidyn was interested in sports when he was younger, but I never let him participate because of his hemophilia,” said his mother, Sierra Akers. To help lift his spirits, she recently turned to a national program called Team IMPACT, which connects kids who have serious and chronic illnesses with college athletic teams. The nonprofit’s goal is to create bonds of friendship in a team setting in which “kids and athletes accept, motivate, and inspire one another, changing the game for everyone involved.”