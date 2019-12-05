Nothing says home for the holidays in Philly quite like the ice-cold chill of a PPA parking ticket or the warm fuzzy glow of a Citywide Special.
Now you can bring those feelings to your Christmas tree with “Jawnaments,” a line of ultra-Philly ornaments guaranteed to amuse locals and confuse out-of-town guests.
Just the way we like it.
Feeling sweet? Put up the Tastykake Krimpets or Kandy Kakes Jawnaments. Having a blue Christmas? Hang the sad Philadelphia Water Department traffic cone on your tree.
Background information about the ornaments is available at jawnaments.com, but they can be purchased only at Jawnaments’ Etsy site. However, once you order on Etsy, you can pick up the Jawnaments in person at a Fishtown diner to save on shipping.
Totally Philly!
The creator of the ornaments did not immediately reply to a request for comment, but she lists herself as Susan M. on the Jawnaments site and Susan Murphy on Etsy. She writes that she’s a college business teacher who first created the ornaments in 2017 while living in an apartment building straddling Fishtown and Kensington.
Extra Philly!
According to jawnaments.com’s backstory, Murphy was inspired to create the decorations when someone on a neighborhood website asked if any Fishtown-themed ornaments existed and one commenter suggested just hanging an Arctic Splash iced tea carton on the tree.
In the Q&A section of the site, Murphy says her Jawnaments are printed at NextFab’s makerspace facilities in South Philly and that they are attached by hand to birch wood and “precision cut with ‘frickkin’ laser beams.’”
Pew! Pew!
Though sturdy, Murphy says the Jawnaments can break, “Just like your back, your heart and many other ornaments," if you use them “as a screwdriver, pancake flipper or ice scraper.”
It remains unclear how Jawnaments will hold up if used as a savesies parking space holder during a snowstorm.
Murphy’s are not the first jawnaments to grace Philly Christmas trees. In 2014, students at the Workshop School, a project-based public school, created a wooden ornament that read “jawn” and sold them for $3 each.
Murphy Jawnaments are $15 each and she is donating 10% of the proceeds from the sale of several of her ornaments to the Fishtown Neighbors Association and MANNA.
Very Philly of her, indeed.
According to the site, there will be a Jawnaments pop-up shop at Riverwards Produce, 2200 E. Norris Avenue in Fishtown, from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec., 14.
So hang up that Wawa coffee cup and trim the tree with that ol’ “Violators will be towed” sign. It’s Christmastime in Philly.