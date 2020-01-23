Q: My boyfriend and I rent a house from my parents, and we have a couple of roommates. We enjoy having other friends over to hang out, play music, or watch some shows. Among us, there are also several young nieces, nephews, and kid siblings we babysit, so it’s rare that there is an empty house. But what isn’t rare, is people running out of places to sit. We fill up the couch, the ottoman, and even sit on the arms and backs of the furniture. We pull over the dining table chairs and the chairs from the yard. What are some other flexible ideas for nice seating that doesn’t cost too much?