Another option is buying a bed frame that simply supports the mattress. These are designed so you can buy separate headboards and footboards, and perhaps a footboard will be a better height for you as the headboard. Or you can add interest by creating your own headboard in exactly the size you need. You might be able to attach this to the wall, rather the bed, if that works better. Or instead of a traditional headboard add a focus with draped fabric, or vintage doors or shutters against the wall. Low bookshelves along that wall also look great and add storage to a small room by replacing the nightstands.