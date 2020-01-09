All trends seem to be a reaction to what went on before. Right now the rustic neutrals and modern farmhouse looks are still very popular, with soft organic shapes and materials and neutral colors with more muted colors and lots of plants. This balanced earlier industrial and sleek modern trends characterized by hard lines and metals. Today, we are seeing that new decor trends for the home are starting to include brighter colors and more geometric shapes. At the forefront of design, one could look back over the decades and see recurring themes. The throwback 1970s organic, bohemian styles came back in the last few years with browns, earthy textures, and brass, so guess what decade is due for a comeback next? The 1980s. These bright, saturated colors, cartoony geometric shapes, and bold patterns will seem fresh to the grays, off-whites, navy, and black.