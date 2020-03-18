They’d been talking about children as an inevitability, not an “if,” ever since their “engagement honeymoon” to Clearwater, Fla., for baseball spring training. Jessica was clear that she wanted kids and hoped not to work full-time when they were young. Before she switched careers from accounting to teaching, she saw women with children slogging through 17-hour days. “I knew I would want to be home, at least having dinner with my family.”