Eighteen months after delivering her profile book, which included anecdotes about her home, travel experiences, and annual extended-family reunions, Katherine got the call. “There’s this baby …” the adoption coordinator began, and Katherine began to yelp. After a barely coherent conversation with her boss — “I may not be coming back for six months … actually, I’m just going to take tomorrow off. … I just got this call about a baby!” — she phoned her mother.