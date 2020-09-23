She was on a portable IV to deliver Pitocin and penicillin since she’d tested positive for Group B strep. Sensors on her belly kept slipping every time she moved. But finally, after two hours of pushing, “I felt her shift, starting to come down more. The doctor said, ‘We can see her head.’ I reached down and could feel her hair. I’d done a lot of prenatal yoga, and the breathing really helped. I was able to keep myself calm.”