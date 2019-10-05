All aboard. On Sept. 14, the Colebrookedale Railroad celebrated its 150th anniversary with a community festival that concluded with a 1920s-themed Evening Soiree in the railroad yard in Boyertown. The passenger railroad, built in 1865 to connect travelers to ironmaking sites in Northeastern cities, declined in use for about 40 years and was even out of service for a while in the late 2000s. In 2009, the Colebrookdale Railroad Preservation Trust was founded to begin investing in the railroad’s resurgence as a heritage line. Over four years, about 230 volunteers spent 100,000-plus hours and $8 million contributed dollars to restore nine miles of track, 11 bridges, and several century-old mahogany passenger cars. They also rebuilt passenger boarding stations in Pottstown and Boyertown. Nathaniel Guest, executive director of the Colebrookdale Railroad Preservation Trust, said the group had nicknamed the railroad the Secret Valley Line: "It reflects the fact that it’s a hidden gem that is yours to discover here in eastern Pennsylvania.”